Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis aiming for greatness

Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 22-0 (21) believes moving up in weight is the only way he can prove his greatness.

The 25-year-old southpaw will take on crafty veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-2 (18) for the vacant WBA lightweight championship at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on December 28.

Davis defeated Jose Pedraza to claim the IBF super featherweight title in January 2017, defending the belt once before losing it on the scales.

In April last year Davis stopped Jesus Cuellar in three to pick up the WBA 130-pound title. He went on to knockout Hugo Ruiz in one and Ricardo Nunez in two in defence of the belt.

Now lightweight beckons for the punching prodigy.

“Coming up in weight is something that I know I have to do to be great,” Davis said.

“Gamboa is a tough opponent. He’s a gold medallist who hits hard. I’m going to show everyone what I can do… the fans should expect action on December 28.

“I’m going to give it my all and I’m going to put him down on his face.”

Gamboa, 37, is a seasoned veteran who has held world titles at 126- and 130-pounds. His two professional losses have come in the lightweight division.

His last fight at super featherweight was seven years ago.

“When I came out to Baltimore and knocked out Roman Martinez, I proved to the naysayers that I have a lot left in the tank,” said Gamboa.

“On December 28 my goal is to continue to prove everyone wrong… I know that we’re both coming to win, but in my heart and my soul, I see myself winning on December 28.

“I’ll leave it all in the ring to do so.”

