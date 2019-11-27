Hughie Fury looking for world title shot in the new year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury 23-3 (13) is on track to land a world title shot in 2020, according to trainer Peter Fury.

The 25-year-old contender will meet Pavel Sour 11-2 (6) from the Czech Republic at the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin in Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday night.

The fight will be Fury’s first since dropping a 12-round unanimous decision to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2 (24) by scores of 117-111 across the board back in August.

With the WBO belt expected to be vacated after the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua next month, Peter Fury is hopeful Matchroom Boxing can secure his son a second world title shot.

“With the team around us now, I think we’ll get the world title fight,” Peter Fury told Sky Sports.

“I think Hughie will get his world title shot next year anyway.

“He’s right up there, he’s in the mix with the best of them. He’s fought the best and this is his time. We’ve fixed all of the problems hopefully and away we go on fight night.

“Let’s just look at the facts here – we’re not looking at somebody who has got wobbled or badly beaten, or anything.

“He ticks all the boxes, he can box, he can hold a shot, he can do the 12 rounds. They are only tweaks that’s needed, so he will get there. Whether you put it down to experience, his age, there’s a combination of things why it doesn’t happen and click in.

“There’s one thing for sure, he’s learning on the job and he’s took the right fights to get the right amount of learning and realise where he’s going wrong.”

Hughie Fury lost a 12-round majority points decision to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) in New Zealand two years ago. His only other loss is to top-rated contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) two fights later, also on points.

Fury has been in camp in Holland where he has been working on sitting down on his punches, particularly the right hand.

“Straight back into training after my last one, it’s all about learning,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“You’ll definitely be surprised by what you see. I’m looking forward to it myself. I feel very comfortable right now and I’m very confident in my ability at the minute.

“You’ll have to tune in and wait and see. It’s going to be an exciting show.

“I can’t wait to get back in the mix in 2020. This is just the start and then 2020 is going to be a great year.

“It’s just about being in the right place at the right time.

“The first goal is always to be world champion, so the drive to keep going, pushing forward, and all the negatives, put them all into positives.”

