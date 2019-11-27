Jermall Charlo promises to knockout Dennis Hogan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC middleweight champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 29-0 (21) has promised to knockout Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) when they meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 7.

The 29-year-old Texan has been forced to go the 12-round distance in his past two fights against Brandon Adams and Matt Korobov.

“You hear fighters say that they’re not going for the knockout, but I am,” Charlo said to Fightnews.

“If I hit Hogan with something flush, he’s going to sleep. I’m in shape. I’m strong. I’m going for the knockout if it’s there.

“If he thinks he can bully me, then I’ll show him he made a big mistake. I’m back where I want to be. It took me a little while to fill out into a true middleweight, but I’m here now.”

Hogan, 34, is moving up from junior middleweight but has fought as high as light heavyweight. His last bout was a hotly disputed majority decision loss to undefeated WBO 154-pound champion Jamie Munguia in Mexico in April.

“I know everything about Hogan,” said Charlo. “I know he’s been in Florida thinking that he’s getting ready for me.

“He has no idea. He’s a small slugger who’s got to worry about his weight, but I’m going sit right there and fight with Hogan. I’m not going anywhere.

“My mind is sharper than his also, but if he wants to make it a brawl, I’m ready.”

Charlo won the IBF junior middleweight championship for Cornelius Bundrage four year ago and made three title defence before moving up to middleweight.

