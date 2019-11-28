Beech & Jones Go Head To Head

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

James Beech Jr and Luke Jones went head-to-head at the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday ahead of their Midlands Area Featherweight Title next weekend.

The local duo – Beech is from Bloxwich and Jones from Chasetown – were guests at the Saddlers’ League Two fixture with Stevenage and took part in a face-off on the pitch at half-time.

“I enjoyed being out there,” explained Saddlers fan Beech. “I’m a local lad, from Bloxwich, and a lot of my family go to watch Walsall. I go and watch the lads as often as I can.

“I’ve fought there as an amateur and a professional. It’s a special place for me.”

See Also

“It was good to get on the pitch,” added Jones. “I’m a Bluenose but Walsall are a good club who I keep an eye on. It was an enjoyable afternoon.”

Beech Jr and Jones fight for the vacant title at the Bank’s Stadium on Saturday, 7th December. The show will start at 6pm and end by 9pm, where screens will then be used at the venue to broadcast the world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua attempts to regain his WBA ‘super,’ WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, who are three hours ahead of UK time.

Tickets are on sale now, which are priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with a hot fork buffet.

They are available by calling the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261 or by click here:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?olsPage=products%2Fbanks

It will be £40 for entry on the door. Images (c) David Linney Photography.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.