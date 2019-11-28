The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dennis Hobson is promising another great night of free boxing for fight fans, ahead of this Friday’s November 29th show at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena.

The card is topped by local man, Tommy Frank, and Barnsley favourite, Josh Wale, both of whom will contest International Boxing Organisation (IBO) title fights, with the action broadcast live by Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

Huge Sheffield United fan, Frank, will face experienced Mexican Martin Tecuapetla for the IBO Inter-Continental Flyweight belt. The Mexico City native, 15-11-4 (10), has knocked out 10 opponents, only been stopped twice in 11 career defeats, and fought for the IBF World Light Flyweight belt in 2016, losing a split decision verdict in Japan. The 29-year-old also went the distance with former world flyweight champion, Cristofer Rosales, as recently as 2017.

Meanwhile, Wale, 29-11-2 (14), faces a potentially dangerous fight against Ghana’s Felix Williams for the IBO International Featherweight crown. Williams, from Accra, will be having his first ‘away from home’ fight, but has lost just once in 28 outings, and KO’d 20 of his opponents.

Hobson – who has worked with a number of world champions, including Ricky Hatton, David Haye, Carl Thompson, Jamie McDonnell and Clinton Woods – believes both Tommy and Josh will need to be on top of their game to secure wins, but says the matches are guaranteed barnstormers for the fans.

“It’s a tough assignment for Josh. It’s potentially another meaningful title though and, who knows, in 12 to 18 months, could we get him a shot at the IBO world title? But he’s obviously got to get himself in position first. It’s a tough fight for him, but if the goal is the IBO world title, then you have to fight meaningful opponents, but I think Josh is a handful for anyone at featherweight. At some stage, maybe he could even be an opponent for Josh Warrington. There are some great fights out there; we just need to get him established at featherweight.

“His fight will be a tear-up though, a great TV fight. It will be the last fight on the card, so everyone will be waiting in anticipation. Hopefully Josh won’t make hard work of it, and will get the job done.

“Tommy’s is another tough fight, just like his last one. That was a good test; his opponent was a game, strong kid. Tommy wanted the knockout but had to outmanoeuvre and out box him. He took a few shots, but I thought it was a good performance. We know now that he can do 12 rounds, that he can dig in, and we know he has great boxing skills. That fight will stand him in good stead for this fight against the Mexican. I think there’s going to be a bit of drama in both these fights, and they’ll both be great TV fights. We’ve also got a strong undercard including the return of heavyweight Kash Ali, and a big night for a couple of local lads making their debuts, Nathan Owen and Perry Howe.

“What we’re doing is brilliant for boxing fans. Everyone wants to be involved in pay per view, and of course we’d like the odd one, but all we can do is the best we can. I really don’t think anyone can knock what we’re doing as regards value for money and entertainment value. Any boxing fan will be delighted at these Freesports shows we’re putting on, and they’re all competitive fights.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on November 29. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali, and Sheffield’s Nicolie Campbell, Sufyaan Ahmed, Perry Howe, Keanen Wainwright, Nathan Owen and Kane Salvin.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

