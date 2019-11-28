Emanuel Navarrete wants all-Mexican fight with Luis Nery

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 29-1 (25) would welcome the chance to fight stablemate and fellow Mexican Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 30-0 (24) if the opportunity presents itself.

Nery, 24, was scheduled to face former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez 19-1 (12) on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Luis Ortiz last weekend but the fight was scrapped when he failed to make weight by one pound.

Nery was given two hours to shed the additional weight but refused to do so.

Navarrete believes Nery should move up in weight to 122-pounds to face him before he outgrows the division.

“Don’t look for me. Call me on the phone and make the fight,” Navarrete said to Fightnews.

The 24-year-old Mexican is planning to make five title defences before moving up to featherweight.

“It depends on companies and interest. Unfortunately, the way I won the title has made many prefer to take another path,” he said.

Navarrete is scheduled to make the fourth defence of his world championship against Francisco Horta 20-3-1 (10) at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico on December 7.

“Horta wants to rip my head off just like I did when I wanted to be a champion, so I came all the way up here to get ready to get my fourth knockout as champion,” Navarrete said.

“The knockout is the signature of the ‘Vaquero’.”

Navarrete won the WBO belt with a 12-round unanimous decision win over highly regarded Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe 20-2 (14) at New York’s Madison Square Garden a year ago. He has knocked out his last three opponents, including Dogboe in a rematch along with Francisco De Vaca and Juan Miguel Elorde.

