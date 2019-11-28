The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

History will be made on Saturday, December 7, when RJJ Boxing Russia presents its first professional boxing event streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT from RCC Martial Arts Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Living legend and RJJ Boxing Promotions co-founder, Roy Jones, Jr., is wildly popular in Russia, and RJJ Boxing Russia will officially launch Dec. 7 with the inaugural RJJ Boxing Russia on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“Roy is in Russia half the year promoting what we are doing there,” CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “Roy has been in Russia for a while promoting our December 7th show. As a USA promoter, conducting business there is extremely rare and a privilege. We will be working with our partners to bring Russian fighters to American soil, so that they can compete at the highest level. We plan to promote multiple shows in Russia throughout the year on UFC FIGHT PASS, which will also be televised in Russia on UFC TV Russia.”

Undefeated Russian cruiserweight prospect Alexey Egorov (9-0, 7 KOs) will be showcased in the 10-round main event against his Ukrainian opponent, Sergey Radchenko (7-4, 2 KOs). Egorov, the European and Russian National amateur champion, stopped two-time, two-division world title challenger Lateef Kayode (21-3) last year in his most notable clash.

In the 8-round, co-featured event, undefeated Ukraine-native Mukhamad Shekhov (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on Panamanian veteran Juan Aaron Suarez (15-6-3, 4 KOs), a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro titlist, for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Cruiserweight Championship.

In a rematch that ended in a majority draw last February, Russian super featherweights Ruslan Kamilov (7-0-1, 3 KOs) and Evgeniy Shirnov (13-0-3, 3 KOs) throwdown in a 10-round bout.

Russian light heavyweights Ali Izmaylov (2-0, 1 KOP) and Mark Chemidov (5-6-2, 2 KOs) open the UFC FIGHJT PASS stream in a 6-rounder.

