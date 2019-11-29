Jason Moloney: “Something has always told me I can beat Naoya Inoue”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated bantamweight Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney 20-1 (17) believes WBA and IBF 118-pound champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is beatable and has called for a fight with the Japanese world champion.

Earlier this month Inoue won the World Boxing Super Series with a tougher-than-expected 12-round unanimous points decision win over veteran Nonito Donaire 40-6 (26) at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

“Donaire definitely showed that Inoue is beatable but that is something which I’ve believed for a long time,” Moloney said to Fightnews.

“Everybody in the world is beatable and every fighter has some form of weakness.

“Inoue is a really great fighter and he is someone that I have watched for a long time. As impressive as he is, something has always told me that I can beat him. I would really love to fight Inoue.”

The 28-year-old Australian said he would welcome the opportunity to challenge and of the titleholders in the bantamweight division, including WBO boss Zolani Tete 28-3 (21) and WBC kingpin Nordine Oubaali 17-0 (12), both of whom are southpaws.

“Absolutely, it is my dream to become world champion so I want to fight anyone who currently holds a world title,” Moloney said.

“I think Tete is a very good fighter but if you want to become a world champion then you have to beat very good fighters. I plan on beating lots of very good fighters throughout my career.

“As I said I want to become world champion so I’m willing to face anyone in my division.

“I think Oubaali is a good fighter. My brother Andrew actually lost a very close decision to Oubaali in the amateurs a long, long time ago so I would love to get some revenge over him and I’m very confident that I can beat him.”

The lone loss on Moloney’s ledger came to then-IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez 19-1 (12) in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series. In a closely fought contest Moloney finished strongly only to lose a razor-thin split decision.

“It was a fight that really could have gone either way. On the night, the way I came home so strong in the later rounds I thought that I had done enough,” he said.

“Obviously I was devastated with the decision but I learned so much from that fight and that experience has definitely made me a better fighter.

“I know that now if I was to have the fight again it would be a different story.”

In his last outing earlier this month Moloney dispatched Dixon Flores 16-7-3 (5) in two rounds at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

“I wasn’t expecting to knock Flores out so early. He was rated number nine in the world and was coming off an impressive win, so I was expecting a really tough fight,” he said.

“However, my power is something which we are continually working on and it has really improved a huge amount.

“I think that if I land something clean that I’m capable of knocking out anyone in my division and that’s exactly what happened.”

