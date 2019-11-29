Mike Tyson puzzled by Andy Ruiz Jr’s weight loss

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mike Tyson has questioned Andy Ruiz Jr’s decision to drop weight ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

The IBF, WBA and WBO champion has shown off a slimmed down figure of late after his June knockout of Joshua when he weighed 268-pounds.

“I just don’t think that makes any sense,” Tyson told Parimatch.

“But everybody has their own thing, their vanity gets the best of them, they say ‘Hey, I wanna look good doing this stuff’, I don’t know.

“But I’m a believer that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

“The only thing Ruiz has to do is do what he did last fight.

“That’s all he has to live off of, from his memories, so to speak, from the last fight.”

The 30-year-old Mexican-American insists his performance won’t be affected by coming in lighter.

“People are saying I lost too much weight, I won’t be strong, he will move me around,” Ruiz said.

“I am losing eight pounds from what I weighed on June 1. I’ll still be the same, I’ll still be strong.

“AJ has always been in shape. He has always looked really good, really cut up.”

“Right now, we are meditating, we are preparing, we are getting sharper in the ring and training as well. We are visualising the fight and becoming victorious.

“To all my fans please come and support me, it’s going to be a huge fight, it’s the Clash on the Dunes. We are two big guys fighting each other looking to be the heavyweight champion of the world.

“He’s trying to take my belts away so I’m going to do everything that’s possible to win and I’m going to do it for all my people.

“They can expect to see someone who is not giving up and doing everything possible to win, God willing we are going to take this victory.”

Tyson said he expects Joshua to enter the fight well prepared and ready to fix the mistakes he made in the first fight.

“Obviously he knows what happened, because I’m sure he’s watched the films,” Tyson said.

“Because if he’s intelligent like I believe he is, he watched the films over and over of the last encounter he had with Ruiz. And he’s worried, but he should be confident that he can be successful.”

Asked for his prediction, he added: “I don’t know because anything is possible. They’re both great human beings, I like both of them personally, but this is a fight and I just hope the best man wins.”

