Bob Arum brands Andres Gutierrez “a f**king disgrace” after missing weight by 11 pounds for Oscar Valdez fight

Featherweight Adam ‘Blunose’ Lopez 13-1 (6) has stepped in as a late replacement to face Oscar Valdez 26-0 (20) after original opponent Andres Gutierrez 38-2-1 (25) weighed in 11 pounds over the 130-pound weight limit.

The 23-year-old Lopez, who was scheduled to face Luis Coria on the undercard at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada, will now move up a weight class to challenge former WBO featherweight champion Valdez.

“I trained hard for three months making the sacrifices, and I am very upset with Andres Gutierrez,” Valdez said.

“He was unprofessional. As soon as I heard 141 pounds, I still wanted to fight him, but my team and Bob Arum said Gutierrez was out. I give credit to Adam Lopez for stepping up. It will be a great fight tomorrow night.”

Lopez said: “It was surreal when I got the offer to fight Oscar. I’ve known Oscar for a long time and I’ve wanted this fight for a long time. I’m ready for it.

“Deep down, I’ll take anyone. Ultimately, I left it up to my trainer [Buddy McGirt] and he gave the fight his blessing.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on social media: “What just happened in Las Vegas is of extreme concern. Gutierrez weighs in 11 pounds over the weight limit in the WBC final elimination scheduled for super feather. Gutiérrez is officially suspended by the WBC and we will initiate a thorough investigation of the facts.”

Promoter Bob Arum went one further, labelling Gutierrez “a f**king disgrace”.

