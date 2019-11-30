Jeff Fenech praises Tim Tszyu ahead of Jack Brubaker clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Triple world champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech has praised junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) ahead of his clash with ‘Gelignite’ Jack Brubaker 16-2-2 (8) at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

Fenech, who trained alongside Tim’s father Kostya Tszyu under Johnny Lewis, recently took over training duties for Cronulla’s Brubaker.

“When Tim was born, I was with them,” Fenech said to the Sydney Morning Herald. “Tim was born with teeth. He was eating meat at three months old. I admire him and I love what he is doing. But I’ve got a job to do. Somebody has employed me and I’m going to do the job the best I can.

“If Tim wins and goes on to become [a world champion], I would love that. If Jack wins, I would be even more proud that I’m part of changing his persona. I’m not sure what the odds are, but there aren’t too many predicting Jack can win.”

The 28-year-old Brubaker is renowned for his brawling style, but Fenech is working on refining his game so that he doesn’t take any unnecessary punishment.

“My plan is to bring a different Jack because I don’t believe the Jack that fought all those other guys can beat Tim Tszyu,” Fenech said.

“If he’s going to stand in front of Tim Tszyu and go punch for punch, it’s not going to be the best scenario. If he can do what our game plan is, then an upset can happen.

“Tim Tszyu’s dad, one of the greatest fighters Australia has ever had, fought against Ricky Hatton and lost. We can all be beaten.”

Meanwhile, Tim paid tribute to his last opponent Dwight Ritchie, who died suddenly during a sparring session with Michael Zerafa two weeks ago.

“It was a shock, I couldn’t believe it happened,” he said. “He pushed me towards another level. I’m privileged to have shared the ring [with him]. I fought the best, the No.1 in Australia.

“He’s an old-school fighter. He didn’t talk smack. He was just a top bloke. He came to fight and we brought the best out of each other.

“You’ve got to be a true professional in this sport and not treat it as a game and as a promotion, as some clowns here treat it.”

American promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank has hinted that Tszyu could face Carlos Adames 18-0 (14) for the WBO 154-pound title in Australia if both boxers are successful in their upcoming bouts.

