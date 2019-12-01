Carl Frampton ready for Jamel Herring after outclassing Tyler McCreary

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-weight world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) is on track to face WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring 21-2 (10) after defeating Tyler McCreary 16-1-1 (7) on points over 10 rounds at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Irishman dominated the previously undefeated McCreary, steadily breaking him down with body shots that dropped him in the sixth and ninth rounds. When the dust settled, all three judges scored the bout 100-88.

The fight was Frampton’s first in almost a year after a freak accident in a hotel resulted in a broken left hand.

Frampton revealed after the fight that he injured the same hand twice in training camp and may have broken his right hand during the eighth frame of the fight.

“That was the plan from the start, to target the body,” Frampton said. “Tyler’s pretty tall. My hand wasn’t great coming into the camp, as well, so it’s a bit softer hitting the body than the head.

“I knew a lot of people were coming here to support me, so there was no way I wasn’t fighting. I feel like I hurt [the left hand] again in the second round. I had to fight.”

Herring, who was ringside for the bout, praised Frampton’s performance and said he would welcome the opportunity to fight him.

“He performed like a champion. He did what he had to do coming off a year layoff and a hand injury,” Herring said.

“We don’t turn down no smoke. I would love the fight. We can make it happen. Let’s do it.”

Frampton said: “It’s the first time I’ve met Jamel. My impression of him before I met him is that he’s a nice guy, and he lived up to my impression.

“I just want to fight for a world title next. I want them big fights. I would love the opportunity to fight Jamel. If it happens in Belfast, great. If I have to go to New York, I’m also up for that.”

