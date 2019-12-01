Patrick Teixeira overcomes cuts to defeat Carlos Adames in a war

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Brazilian southpaw Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22) claimed the interim WBO junior middleweight title with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Carlos Adames 18-1 (14) at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old overcame cuts under both eyes to rally in the back half of the fight, dropping Adames in the seventh and outboxing him in the later rounds.

Judge Tim Cheatham scored the fight 116-111 for Teixeira, while judges Julie Lederman and Glenn Trowbridge both had it 114-113 for the new champion.

“I felt like I needed to win the last round. It was a close fight. Every point was crucial, and I won the final round to win the fight,” Teixeira said.

“It was tough with the cuts, but I was able to get through it because of my experience.

“It was a little harder, but my corner did an excellent job on the cuts. I am very happy to bring a world title back to Brazil.

“I want to make boxing bigger in Brazil. Soccer is our biggest sport, and this is a great moment for boxing in my country.”

With current WBO 154-pound champion Jamie Munguia moving up to middleweight, it is expected that Teixeira will be elevated to full champion at next week’s WBO convention.

“We are so proud of Patrick Teixeira,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said.

“It was a brutal and bloody war, but Teixeira really dug deep to earn himself the most important win of his career against a very dangerous fighter.

“We look forward to starting the new year with yet another champion in our stable.”

