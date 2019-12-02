Amir Khan tips Anthony Joshua to knockout Andy Ruiz Jr in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) can reverse the result of his knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22), according to Amir Khan.

The pair are set to clash in an immediate rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night following Joshua’s seventh-round knockout loss to Ruiz Jr in New York in June.

The fight will be for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles that Ruiz Jr picked up from Joshua at Madison Square Garden.

Former world champion Khan believes Joshua can come away with a stoppage win if he utilises his boxing ability and doesn’t rely solely on his power.

“He can’t really go in there throwing all the big shots and I think by him coming down in size, it’s definitely going to make him box a little bit more,” Khan said to Sky Sports.

“I know exactly what it’s like when you have a lot of muscle, you want to stand there and trade but I don’t think that’s his style. His style is boxing – being smart.

“I think what won him the Olympics was boxing, and I think what won him the world titles against (Wladimir) Klitschko and everyone else was boxing and being smart.”

In their first fight, Joshua had Ruiz Jr on the canvas in the third round before being dropped himself in the same round. Joshua was dropped twice more in the seventh round before the fight was waved off.

“He needs to go back to boxing. If he can be smart, use his jab, keeps it long, then I think the knockout will come,” Khan continued.

“I think AJ will stop him – maybe between rounds five and seven if he sticks to his game plan. I’m sure he’s going to be ready for this.”

