Eddy Reynoso reveals shortlist of opponents for Canelo Alvarez

A shortlist of four opponents has been put together for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s next fight in May, according to trainer Eddy Reynoso.

The 29-year-old Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) was last in action a month ago when he moved up to light heavyweight to stop WBO champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) in 11 rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reynoso revealed the Mexican superstar will be moving back down in weight to either middleweight or super middleweight for his next fight, with a decision on the opponent due on mid-January.

“Our plans are to fight at 160 and 168. There are a lot of names. The [Gennady] Golovkin trilogy, Callum Smith, John Ryder, Billy Joe Saunders,” Reynoso said to Fighthype.

“There’s plenty of time for Canelo to go back down to 160 or 168. That’s not a problem for us. Right now, we’re going to give it to DAZN to see what’s available to us out there. We plan on making an announcement for the fight in May for Canelo on January 15, after the New Year.”

Reynoso also responded to comments from Kovalev that he wasn’t in peak condition for the Alvarez fight due to being weight drained.

“What he said is on him. We made sure to prepare for our fight,” he said.

“Kovalev and his team didn’t do their job to prepare for their fight, and that’s their issue. We did our job. It feels very good to close out in the fashion we did.”

