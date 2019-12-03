Dennis Hogan claims he’s the A-side, Jermall Charlo promises to knock him out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) has put the disappointment of his controversial loss to Jaime Munguia in April behind him as he sets his sights on WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) who he will meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Australian-based Irishman surprised many when he travelled to Mexico to challenge WBO junior middleweight champion Munguia 34-0 (27) and went within a whisker of claiming the victory, going down by majority decision.

“After the Munguia fight, in training, we’ve actually learned a lot, so you’ll actually see me twice as good than I was in the Munguia fight,” said Hogan during a media conference call on Monday.

“I’ve made all of the changes to become a much more rounded fighter. I’ve put so much work on, and I’m actually proud of myself, which I’ve never said about myself before.

“It’s a little heartbreaking (the Munguia fight), but I’ve put that in the back of my mind.”

Now Hogan will move up to the 160-pound weight class to face another big challenge in the undefeated Charlo.

“There are some big fights in that division, but first and foremost, I’m looking forward to Jermall Charlo. That’s where my focus lies,” Hogan said.

“There are people coming to see me fight, and when you get there Saturday night, it will sound like I’m the A-side fighter.”

The 29-year-old Charlo has promised to knockout Hogan after going the distance in his past two fights.

“I’m young, I’m still learning, and I enjoy in my career,” Charlo said. “We don’t get paid for overtime, so I’m here to get him out of there. I don’t want you to think that I’m overlooking Dennis Hogan. He’s been on the calendar for a while.

“Dennis Hogan can talk a good game about being a world champion. That’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re hungry. He can claim A-side, B-side, any side, it doesn’t matter, I can fight on any side. Don’t think I’m overlooking Dennis Hogan. I’m looking to be the best Jermall Charlo there is.

“I’m one of the best fighters in the division, I’m the WBC champ, I’m 29-0, with 21 knockouts and I’ve had my share of greatness. I feel good where I am. I’m avoided. Some people want to fight me. It comes with boxing.

“It’s not something that comes overnight. Throughout the time in my career, you get your ups and downs. This fight is different, this guy wants to trade shots with me. I have to be able to do what Jermall Charlo does best and make adjustments.

Charlo says he sees holes in Hogan’s game that he believes he can capitalise on.

“Dennis Hogan has a lot of natural attributes I feel we can exploit, and no one else wants to fight me,” Charlo said.

