Vietnam Boxing Commission

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Vietnam star amateur Nguyen Van Duong has confirmed what many astute boxing fans already knew – that this big talent has the timing and power to put opponents to sleep.

The day after it was announced that he would make his professional debut in Korea, Nguyen Van Duong put on a blistering show in sparring in front of a large crowd. He worked 8 rounds with three opponents, forcing one to quit and another was knocked out cold ( Nguyen Van Duong in red – footage attached)

The Vietnamese boxer performed recently in an exhibition match in Hanoi, where he easily outpointed unbeaten Philippines enforcer Jenel Lausa. The Filipino was on a 10 and 0 winning streak, but found the going extremely tough against the powerful Viet amateur.

Legendary Australian trainer Dave Hedgcock was present and described Nguyen Van Duong as an assassin – a natural born killer. “This guy reminds me of a mini Mike Tyson – he just wants to destroy anything in his path. He wants to take all the spirit, all the life out of his opponents. He is something special. Duong is going to be world class for sure – nobody will want to fight him”

