Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) has revealed he wants to get his hands on the world title belts he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) in New York in June at any cost.

Joshua famously allowed Ruiz Jr to handle his world championship belts ahead of their heavyweight clash at Madison Square Garden six months ago, only to have to hand over the hardware on fight night after losing by seventh-round knockout.

He later reflected it probably gave Ruiz Jr a psychological edge.

See Also

As the challenger this time around, Joshua says he plans on touching the belts at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference ahead of the rematch in Saudi Arabia this Saturday night.

“Yes, why not,” he said to Sky Sports. “They are heavy – that’s why I gave them to him, last time.

“But I haven’t had them around me for the past six months so yes, I would definitely take them to see what I’m about to have in my possession.

“I would shake his hand, we’re going to fight anyway. Sportsmanship… but come that first bell, I’ll take his head off.”

Joshua and Ruiz Jr did not cross path on Monday night at their official arrival, prompting the Mexican-American champion to question whether his British challenger was avoiding him.

“I wanted to see him, I wanted to shake his hand, but I guess he didn’t want to see me,” Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports.

After taking the first fight on little more than a month’s notice, the IBF, WBA and WBO champion has put in a full-length training camp this time around, something he insists will see him victorious over Joshua for a second consecutive time.

“For the last fight we only had a month-and-a-half at most, this time we’ve had three months,” he said.

“I don’t underestimate any fighter, especially AJ. I know he will bring his A-game. I know he wants to hit me from distance but it’s my job to do what we plan on doing. We’re ready for whatever he brings.

“Things happen for a reason. No-one is saying this will be easy. I know it will be hard, there will be obstacles.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.