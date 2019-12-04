Filip Hrgović has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his WBC International Heavyweight Title clash with Eric Molina

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Filip Hrgović (9-0, 7 KOs) has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his WBC International Heavyweight Title clash with Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Diriyah Arena on the undercard of the huge rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles.

The Croatian star says he is excited to showcase his skills on the biggest stage as he looks to claim his tenth professional win and continue his World Title push with victory over two-time World Title challenger Molina.

“It feels great to be here in Saudi Arabia,” said Hrgović, who took part in a public workout today with his coach Pedro Diaz. “I’m looking forward to fighting on such a big event. The whole world will be watching so this is a big opportunity for me to show everybody what I can do, and prove I’m ready to fight the best!

“I’ve had a great training camp. I spent four weeks in Zagreb with my conditioning coach Igor Cordas and boxing coach Yousef Hasan followed by eight weeks in Miami with Pedro Diaz. We trained like never before.

“To be a World Champion you have to be willing to fight all over the world. It is part of the job, and as I always say a ring is a ring no matter where it is. I’ve boxed all over the world as an amateur and I’m excited to fight in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very satisfied with how my career is going. To have my tenth fight on such a big event is like a dream and I would like to thank my promoter Team Sauerland, Matchroom Boxing and my manager Zeljko Karajica for doing a great job.

“I have always said I want to fight the best in the division and me and my team will not avoid anyone. We offered Chisora to fight me when Joseph Parker cancelled their fight and they refused so I would like to fight him next.”

Hrgovic-Molina features on the undercard of the unified World Heavyweight Championship fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua which tops a stacked event at the Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia. Also on the card are heavyweight clashes between Alexander Povetkin and Michael Hunter, Dillian Whyte against Mariusz Wach, Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little and more. All the action will be available to watch on DAZN in the US and other territories, RTL in Croatia and Sky Sports in the UK.

