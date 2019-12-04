MTK Global announce new partnership

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Gambaru Fightwear is a combat sports brand focused on creating engineered fight-wear apparel which meets the specific needs of the modern combat sports athlete, removing distractions and ultimately leading to enhanced performance

The brainchild of its founders, who have a long history in combat sports, and designed and built in conjunction with the world’s top combat sports athletes. Our products ensure that your every move is fluid, every attack is powerful, and every reaction is focused

David Hickey CEO of Gambaru Fightwear said: “With MTK MMA’s diverse stable of high level professional athletes and huge experience in combat sports it is a pleasure to enter into this partnership.

See Also

“Once Sandra Vaughan and I discussed the trajectory of MTK and Gambaru we could clearly see we were aligned in many aspects, most importantly our desire to become the market leaders in our respective areas and our commitment to scale and dominate quickly. This is a very exciting time for Gambaru and the opportunities this deal brings.”

All of our combat sportswear is designed and constructed with the athlete in mind. Technical, lightweight and breathable yet resilient fabrics allow athletes to perform better for longer whilst wearing our products.

Couple that with our commitment to drive performance and innovation within combat sportswear and a keen eye on streetwear trends gives us a unique and powerful opportunity within the market.

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan added: “We’re very happy to be partnering with Gambaru Fightwear. Once we discussed this venture it soon became clear that this would be an incredible opportunity for everybody involved.

“Gambaru Fightwear have already achieved fantastic success in their industry and we’re confident that this will be a long and prosperous relationship.

“We have an extremely exciting stable of 120+ MMA fighters and we’re looking forward to seeing them take the next steps in their careers with Gambaru Fightwear by our side.”

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.