Mykal Fox takes on Johnny Arellano on Friday Night at the 2300 Arena

4 December 2019
King's Promotions
THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, King’s Promotions will put on a loaded eight-bout card that will feature a plethora of world-ranked and undefeated combatants.

In the main event, IBF-Number 14 and WBA Number-15th ranked welterweight contender Mykal Fox (21-1, 5 KO’s) of Forestville, MD. takes on Johnny Arellano (10-1, 9 KOs) of Conroe, TX in a eight-round contest.

The co-feature will pit undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin Henderson (12-0, 8 KOs) of Fayetville, AR against Genc Pllana (7-1, 4 KOs) of Hagerstown, MD, in a eight-round bout.

Also in an eight-round contest, WBA Number-10 ranked super bantamweight, Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC fighting Francisco Pedroza (13-9-2, 7 KOs) of Tijuana Mexico.

In six-round bouts:

Shinard Bunch (4-1, 4 KOs) of Trenton, NJ fights Vicente Morales (3-4-2, 3 KOs) of Matamoros, MX in welterweight contest.

Shamar Fulton (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Tyrome Jones (4-6-1, 1 KO) of South Bend, IN in a lightweight bout.

Devar Ferhadi (7-0, 6 KOs) of Frederick , MD takes on Vincent Baccus (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight bout featuring undefeated fighters.

Martino Jules (7-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Eric Manriquez (7-9-1, 3 KOs) of Houston in a featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Izim Izbaki (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia gets it on with Larry Knight (4-22-1, 1 KO) of Birmingham, Georgia in a Heavyweight bout.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

THE WEIGH-IN WILL BE THURSDAY AT THE LA QUINTA SUITES (53 Industrial Highway, Essington, Pa.) at 5 PM ET

