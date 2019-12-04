Nathaniel May ready for action against Bruno Tarimo this Friday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Nathaniel ‘Cheeky’ May 22-2 (12) is looking forward to getting back into the winners’ column when he takes on Bruno Tarimo 24-2-1 (5) for the IBF International super featherweight title at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

The 10-round bout will be featured on the undercard of Tim Tszyu versus Jack Brubaker.

In his last outing May was outpointed by Jazza Dickens 28-3 (11) in Liverpool in July. It was his first loss in more than five years.

Stepping up a weight class to face Tarimo, May says he is feeling rejuvenated.

“It feels great moving up. I have a lot more energy in training and I’m feeling strong. I’m looking forward to the fight now,” the 24-year-old from Bunbury said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get a shot at a great title straight away and if we get a good win then who knows what’s next for me and my team? I’m ready to get down to business.

“The Jazza loss was hard to take but credit to him for fighting like a champion. I’ve taken it on the chin now and I’m back looking for those big fights.

“Tarimo is tough and will come forward throwing a lot but I think if we box like we can, we will pull the win off.

“I haven’t stopped smiling since I got told I’m fighting back in Australia. I’ve missed it and it’s time to show Australian boxing that I’m back and ready to take over.

“I don’t know what’s in store for next year but all I know is that after this win, it’s going to be big.”

