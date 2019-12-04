There’s no place like home for undefeated super lightweight prospect Anthony Laureano

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

There’s no place like home for undefeated super lightweight prospect “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (12-0, 4 KOs). Although he won’t be fighting at home in East Hartford, Connecticut, Laureano returns to familiar surroundings for his December 13th fight on a loaded “New England Explosion” card, presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING, at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“New England Explosion,” sponsored by MGM Springfield, will air live from Mass MutualCenter on New England Sports Network (NESN), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, in NESN’s first live boxing broadcast. The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, NESN is available nationally on a sports subscription basis.

In 2016, Laureano captured top honors in the same venue at the Western New England Golden Gloves Championships. He went on to become the New England Golden Gloves champion and placed third in the National Golden Gloves Championship.

Laureano’s last two fights have been in New York at Resort World Catskills. “I love fighting at home,” Laurano said. “Springfield is less than a 30-minute drive from my home and I have history there. I’ve built up a good fan-base at the Caskills and a lot of fans are coming to Springfield to support me with my New England fans. I’ll never forget all the people from there who helped me along the way. There’s no place like home!”

The 24-year-old Laureano takes on Texas super lightweight ANGEL “AZTEC WARRIOR” HERNANDEZ (17-14-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout airing live on NESN. Hernandez, fighting out of McAllen, TX, has become somewhat of a gatekeeper in the super lightweight division. The tough Mexican-American fighter has taken on former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter and one of the brightest in Star Boxing’s stable, former WBO super lightweight world champion, CHRIS ALGIERI (24-3, 8 KOs) the full 10-round distance, albeit in losses by decision.

“For me,” Laureano commented about Hernandez, “I respect him like any fighter I’m in the ring with, but I’m not looking at him differently than any fighter I’ve faced. My team chooses my opponents and I’m ready to fight anyone. They always do what’s best for me and I have full confidence in my team.”

Far from a typical boxer, Laureano holds an associate degree and he’s a para-educator at an elementary school in Hartford. He plans to earn his bachelor’s degree, majoring in criminal justice, but his education has been put on hold due to his professional boxing career. Working and training full-time doesn’t leave time to take courses, at least not right now.

“I definitely know I have potential in boxing,” the Puerto Rican-American explained, “but I have a brain, too, and there’s life after boxing. I want to give back to my community. Whatever I end up doing will be in the juvenile system for me to have an impact on youth. I love being a teacher’s assistant and I’m a good example for kids. I thank the principal. Dr. Greene, for giving me this chance and believing in me. Education is on hold for boxing, but I will get my bachelor’s degree.”

Laureano believes fighting live on NESN will open new doors for him, his career and brand.

“Right now,” he concludes, “people are noticing me more and more. I’m there but not there yet. I want to be a household name and I’m grateful to be fighting on NESN. I’ve had some fights shown on NESN, but those were taped, but this fight is live. The more people who see me, the more they will be drawn to me. I work hard and have a good, pure heart. I’ll never forget where I come from.”

“I look forward to watching “Action Anthony” at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “Anthony is one of the most exciting fighters around today and truly is non-stop action. The fans in Springfield and throughout New England are in for a treat on December 13.”

“ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO OPEN WORKOUT DEC. 10 IN SPRINGFIELD

Laureano will hold an open workout Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET, at Central City Boxing & Barbell, Inc in Springfield to promote his Dec.13th fight. City Boxing gym is located at 22 Tyler St., Springfield, MA.

The public is welcome.

Two other Connecticut fighters will also be in action in 8-round bouts on NESN. Hartford cruiserweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (15-0, 12 Kos) faces Virginia cruiserweight “MIGHTY” JOE JONES (11-1, 8 KOs), while Danbury lightweight OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (9-1, 3 KOs) meets Dublin, Ireland’s undefeated “SLICK” VICTOR RABEI (8-0, 2 KOs). On the undercard will be local Springfield, Mass favorites, DERRICK “BAD BOY” WHITLEY II (6-1-1) the son of Springfield’s, Derrick Whitley Sr., former USA Massachusetts State Super Middleweight Champion, as well as ANGEL VASQUEZ (0-1).

