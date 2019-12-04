Tim Tszyu could face Patrick Teixeira for WBO title in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) could be up for a world title shot early in the new year against newly minted WBO interim champion Patrick Teixeira 31-1 (22).

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum had previously flagged bringing Carlos Adames down under to face Tszyu, but those plans were derailed when Brazilian southpaw Teixeira outpointed him last weekend.

But Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose has revealed Teixeira’s promoter Golden Boy have already been in contact about filling the void.

See Also

“They have already reached out to see whether we’re interested,” Rose said to the Age.

“I had a conversation with them recently. Tim’s main focus is this Friday night, if he doesn’t get through that he’s in a bit of trouble.

“Jeff Horn did something similar with Michael Zerafa recently where they pre-empted a world title shot and he was beaten.

“Until Friday night we’ll sit on things, but that’s what’s on the horizon.

“He’s got a potential world title that beckons and a potential showdown with the other side of Australia’s best, which is Jeff Horn or Zerafa.”

With Tszyu already enjoying a large following in his native Australia, Rose said he was keen to bring the fight to Sydney.

“We want it in Sydney, it makes sense that Tim continues to build his fan base here,” he said.

“To have 4,000-5,000 Sydneysiders come out and watch you fight is pretty surreal. That hasn’t happened in Australian boxing for some time. That’s what we plan to do again and if it all goes to plan it will only get bigger and better.

“The one venue I really like is Qudos Bank Arena, it’s a perfect boxing venue.

“The International Convention Centre has also been fantastic, there are another 3,000 seats they can fit in here, so it can get as big as we want it to get.”

Tszyu, 25, has always held ambitions of emulating his famous father Kostya by winning world championships.

“My whole life has been about getting into that position,” said Tszyu, who will face Cronulla brawler Jack Brubaker in Sydney this Friday night.

“I’ll get through this clown first and then we can talk about other things.

“That’s my main focus, to get all of Australia behind me and to come as one as a nation. I’d like to do that with Russia as well, bring a world title back home.”

The 28-year-old Brubaker 16-2-2 (8) remains confident he can spring the upset on Tszyu.

“I love the big stage, I’m a big-stage performer,” Brubaker said.

“The more cameras, the better the performance. I’m looking forward to sitting down on Saturday morning and replying to each and every one of [the critics].”

Tszyu promised to teach Brubaker a lesson.

“With my fists. I’m going to teach him respect,” Tszyu. “I don’t feel any pressure. I know my role, I know what lies ahead with the task I’ve got.

“Jack Brubaker is a tough opponent, someone with a new style, a new character, a new personality I get to face.

“For me it’s an exciting time. I get to punch someone in the face who has been talking smack. What a job.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.