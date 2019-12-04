War of words erupts between Chris Eubank Jr and Jermall Charlo

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) and Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21) appear to be on a collision course – providing they can both get past their next opponents this weekend.

Charlo will defend his world championship against Australian-based Irishman Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) while Eubank Jr will clash with Matt Korobov 28-2-1 (14) on the same card at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center this Saturday night.

“I see him talking and saying everything that he was saying. It doesn’t matter,” said Chalro, 29.

See Also

“He wanted to talk himself into a fight with me or someone bigger because he is running out of time. Like he ran out of gas, he is going to run out of time and before you know it, I’m going to be right there in his face.

“When I get in his face, they don’t ever say any of that. They all talk over the internet and they say these things, but they know what’s really up. It’s Jermall Charlo.

“I’m not one of those fighters who’s going to do the bumping and grabbing and stuff like that. We are going to fight. So let him talk. I’m not from the UK. I’m from Houston, Texas. You have got to do your research.

“They can say whatever they want to say but when it’s time to fight I want to see them talk that same game.

“Everybody that’s been saying this and that about Jermall Charlo, they have got to live up to it.”

Eubank Jr was enthusiastic about talk of a potential Charlo fight.

“When I dispatch of Korobov, Charlo is definitely the name that’s on my radar,” the 30-year-old Brit said.

“He is seen as one of the elite fighters in the middleweight division and I intend to prove that he is not on my level.

“It will be satisfying stamping my mark on the division against Charlo after I beat Korobov.

“I think it will be a great fight for the fans as together our styles would make for a very exciting bout.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.