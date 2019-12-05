Dennis Hogan says he is stronger at middleweight, predicts upset

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) says he is punching harder than ever ahead of his challenge to WBC middleweight champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 29-0 (21) at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Australian-based Irishman is brimming with confidence following his controversial 12-round majority decision loss to WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) in Monterrey, Mexico in April.

“Everyone who’s seen me fight fully knows that I can win this and I have 100 percent confidence that I will get it done,” said Hogan after a media workout this week.

“If you know how determined I am, you know that I can win this fight.”

Hogan will be moving up to 160-pounds for this fight after being unable to land big fights at 154 following his strong showing against Munguia.

“I’ve gained power because of the extra carbohydrates that I’ve been able to have in camp,” he said.

“I have more back muscle, leg muscle and I can feel the power. It’s an extra 10 to 15% snap on my punches.

“We sparred with Jeison Rosario in Miami and he was exactly what I needed for this fight. He’s prepared me and gotten me ready for anything that Charlo can bring on Saturday.”

At the final press conference on Thursday, Hogan said that despite his low knockout percentage, he has deceptive power.

“Every opponent that I’ve had thinks they’re going to knock me out,” he said.

“It’s not about how hard you throw a punch, it’s about how hard can you land a punch and that’s the difficulty people have with me. That’s one of my best attributes.

“When I land clean, they tend to realize I mean business and don’t want to come forward. I feel 20% more powerful and he’s going to feel my punches.

“We’re both professional athletes and we’re going to give the fans a great fight. One of us is going to walk away with the WBC belt and I truly believe it will be me.

“You’re going to see something explosive Saturday night. It’s two fighters who truly believe they’re going to win. That makes for brilliant viewing and I’m excited to deliver that to the public.

“I like fighting against taller fighters. It gives me more target and more opportunity to be elusive and show variations. I’m going to use my size to my advantage. You don’t really know what you’re up against with me until you’re actually in there.

“I’ve got an extra snap on my punches right now. The power is there, I’m strong, I’m not having to dehydrate as much and that’s going to make all the difference. I’m really excited.

“We built some extra muscle in certain areas for this fight and I feel a lot stronger because of that.

“My coach is brilliant at spotting weaknesses in opponents. Charlo doesn’t have many weaknesses but there are things that I can capitalize on with the right game plan. Even Muhammad Ali had these areas, so everybody has them and it’s about capitalizing on them.”

