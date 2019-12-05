Jeter Promotions announce new signing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jeter Promotions is proud to announce the signing of super featherweight Blaze Fidler Hernandez.

Hernandez of Arnold, Maryland has a professional record of 0-0-1, as he turned professional with a draw with Antonio Dunton-El Jr. on October 18th at the Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland. The event was Jeter Promotions 4th card at the Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

Hernandez had an amateur record of 20-8 and he was a 2016 Novice Golden Gloves champion of D.C., Maryland and Delaware. The very next year, Hernandez fought through a broken foot and still placed 2nd in the tournament.

In 2018, Hernandez competed in the United States Eastern Regional Tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hernandez made it to the quarterfinals. Along the way he defeated a two-time Texas Golden Gloves champion, and a two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion. Hernandez eventually lost to Bruce Carrington in a close bout that many thought Hernandez won.

Hernandez spent 8 1/2 years in the United States Navy as he was deployed twice. He is a graduate of UMUC with a degree in Cyber Security Polices & Management.

“It is huge to have signed with Jeter Promotions. I have known Tony Jeter since I was an amateur , and it means a lot knowing that I will get the right fights. It is a benefit for us to build me the right way, and I see a lot of positives in being signed to Jeter Promotions,” said Hernandez. “I see myself fighting five or six times a year.”

Hernandez wanted to box since he as young, but as a child, Hernandez was told by Doctors that his bone structure was not strong enough for contact sports.

Hernandez wrestled for 10 years and then joined the Navy at 17. Before that Hernandez learned Jiu-Jitsu at age 16, but his heart was still in boxing.

Hernandez worked odd jobs to pay for his time at the boxing gym.

While in the Navy, Hernandez won a grappling tournament where he defeated 12 other opponents in the same day of a service tournament. He is the 1st member of the Navy to win that tournament on two occasions.

The 26 year-old Hernandez was deployed twice, once in the Middle East and once in Asia.

At the age of 18, while living in Washington State, Hernandez met former professional Bret Summers. Summers became his 1st trainer.

Up until recently, Hernandez trained at the Hillcrest Gym in Maryland, where he trained next to former unified Junior Middleweight World champion Jarrett Hurd,

Hernandez, who considers himself as an aggressive counter-puncher, will be back in action on February 28th.

