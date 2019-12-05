Tim Tszyu to honour Dwight Ritchie with fundraiser as part of Jack Brubaker card

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) will honour fallen warrior Dwight ‘The Fighting Cowboy’ Ritchie 19-2 (2) 4NC with a fundraiser as part of his high profile fight against ‘Gelignite’ Jack Brubaker 16-2-2 (8) at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia this Friday night.

The 27-year-old Ritchie tragically passed away last month during a training session, leaving behind a young family.

Tszyu and Ritchie engaged in a thrill-a-minute 10-round war in Sydney three months ago. Ritchie was in camp preparing to appear on the Tszyu-Brubaker undercard when he died.

As part of the upcoming card, a fundraising event will take place with live and silent auctions in the ring to raise money for the Dwight Ritchie Family Fund.

“As a community, we are all still reeling from the loss of Dwight Ritchie. It’s hard to believe that just three short months ago, we were preparing for our own fight and now he is no longer with us,” said Tszyu.

“I’m proud to be a part of the boxing family that looks out for our own and raising funds this Friday for the Dwight Ritchie Family Fund is a huge part of that.

“All profits raised from the silent and live auction, which will take place on Friday night will support his family who is going through a very tough time and only has more to come.”

Fight fans in attendance will have the opportunity to bid for items supplied by fundraising auction facilitators Helping Hand Group.

These will include an exclusive one-on-one boxing session with Tim Tszyu, signed prints of Kostya and Tim Tszyu and a boxing glove signed by five world heavyweight boxing champions: Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes and Ken Norton.

In addition, there will be a range of experiences, holidays and signed memorabilia from music legends and sporting heroes.

“At Helping Hand Group we have helped a range of charities, organisations and groups raise more than $110 million over the past two decades,” said Richard Ernster, Director of Helping Hand Group.

“We are putting our energy behind supporting Tim Tszyu and the Australian boxing community who have been left devastated by the loss of Dwight Ritchie earlier this year.

“Helping Hand Group has been long-time supporters of the boxing community in Australia, and particularly of the Tszyu family with a relationship which has spanned many years.

“Not only will we be running a live and silent auction on Friday night to raise funds for the Dwight Ritchie Family Fund, I’m proud to announce Helping Hand Group will match ​dollar for dollar the amount that is raised from the silent auction​.”

The show of support from Team Tszyu 2.0 only highlights the camaraderie and respect that exists in the boxing community behind the bright lights and big stage.

“I encourage everybody to give deeply and generously and show their support for Dwight’s family who have experienced such a tragic loss,” Tszyu said.

