Two of the top boxing prospects in the Northeast will be special guests at tonight’s Boston Bruins game vs. Chicago Black Hawks

Two of the top boxing prospects in the Northeast, undefeated fighters “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (12-0, 4 KOs) and Hartford RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (15-0, 12 KOs), will be special guests at tonight’s (7 p.m. start) Boston Bruins game vs. Chicago Black Hawks at TD Garden in Boston.

Laureano and Rivers will be interviewed between the first and second periods in the NESN broadcast booth by host Dale Armond to promote they’re December 13th fights in Springfield, Massachusetts, on a stacked

“New England Explosion” card.

“New England Explosion” is presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING, in association with MassMutual Center, and sponsored by MGM Springfield.

“New England Explosion will air live from Mass MutualCenter for the first time on New England Sports Network (NESN), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, NESN is available nationally on a sports subscription basis.

Calling all of the action from ringside will be Jahmal Webster and color commentator, former IBO World Champion “Dangerous” Dana Rosenblatt (37-1-2, 23 KOs), of Malden, MA.

Laureano (E. Hartford)) and Rivera (Hartford, CT), respectively, will take on Texas super lightweight ANGEL “AZTEC WARRIOR” HERNANDEZ (17-14-2, 11 KOs) and Virginia cruiserweight “MIGHTY” JOE JONES (11-1, 8 KOs) in a pair of eight-round bouts airing live on NESN.

“ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO OPEN WORKOUT DEC. 10 IN SPRINGFIELD

Laureano will hold an open workout Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET, at Central City Boxing & Barbell, Inc in Springfield to promote his Dec.13th fight. City Boxing gym is located at 22 Tyler St., Springfield, MA.

The public is welcome.

INFO: East Hartford super lightweight “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (12-0, 4 KOs) returns home in an 8-round tilt against ANGEL “AZTEC WARRIOR” HERNANDEZ (17-14-2, 11 KOs), Hartford cruiserweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (15-0, 12 Kos) faces Virginia cruiserweight “MIGHTY” JOE JONES (11-1, 8 KOs), while Danbury lightweight OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (9-1, 3 KOs) meets Dublin, Ireland’s undefeated “SLICK” VICTOR RABEI (8-0, 2 KOs). On the undercard will be local Springfield, Mass favorites, DERRICK “BAD BOY” WHITLEY II (6-1-1) the son of Springfield’s, Derrick Whitley Sr., former USA Massachusetts State Super Middleweight Champion, as well as ANGEL VASQUEZ (0-1).

