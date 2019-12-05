Wladimir Klitschko offers Anthony Joshua some advice ahead of Andy Ruiz Jr rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Wladimir Klitschko has offered some free and frank advice to Anthony Joshua: get off your phone.

Former world heavyweight champion Klitschko, who was stopped by Joshua in 11 rounds two years ago, has become something of a mentor for the 30-year-old Brit since his retirement.

“He told me not to spend too much time on my phone this week,” said Joshua to Sky Sports ahead of his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championship rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Joshua 22-1 (21) was a shock loser when he met late replacement Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June, hitting the canvas four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage.

The former unified heavyweight champion wasted no time invoking his immediate rematch clause in the wake of the loss.

Speaking on Thursday night, Joshua said: “Hard work is done, this is about smart work. I’m reminding myself of what I’ve got to do, going through the motions.

“I trained from early on, I didn’t just do a camp, I trained for the love of boxing. So all the stuff this week hasn’t really distracted me. I trained weeks ahead of a training camp, I feel ahead of schedule.

“I could fight now if I needed to. But Saturday is where the fireworks happen.”

The fight card will feature a host of heavyweight bouts, including former Joshua victims Alexander Povetkin, Eric Molina and Dillian Whyte.

Joshua and Whyte embraced at their public workout earlier this week, with the Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ revealing what was said between the two.

“Go and win the belts and let’s dust-up again in England and have a major fight,” Whyte said.

“We’re one apiece, let’s dust-up again, and the winner of that can dust-up again.

“He said, yeah you’re right bro, thanks for the support and whatever, and he just cracked on, and said good luck.”

