World-Ranked Welterweight Mykal Fox Looks to End 2019 with Great Performance

THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at 2300 Arena, world-ranked welterweight Mykal Fox will make his debut at the famed fight facility when he takes on Johnny Arellano in the 10-round main event.

The bout will headline a seven-bout card promoted by King’s Promotions.

“Camp has been very good. I have had excellent sparring, and I am excited to showcase myself in Philly on Friday,” said Fox, the 24 year-old native of Forestville, MD.

In Arellano, he is taking on another tall welterweight. Fox, who stands almost 6’4″ will taking on a fighter just two inches shorter in this important matchup.

“From what I have seen of him, he wings a lot of his shots. At 6’2″ he is my tallest opponent, but I will be his tallest opponent, and he is a brawler. Let’s see how that plays out for him being the shorter man.”

Now ranked number-14 by the IBF and Number-15 by the WBA, Fox knows that big opportunities are just around the corner and he would like to put in a great performance to end the year.

“I think next year, I will get more big opportunities. I have fought on ShoBox and have a win over an Olympic Gold Medal winner that was on ESPN +, I see more fights like that and even bigger fights in 2020. I see what my brother is going through, he is the number-one middleweight contender by the WBO. I see fighters not wanting to risk their records against him, and hopefully it won’t be the same when it comes to me as I climb the rankings,” Fox said speaking about his brother Alantez.

Fox, who has fought in The City of Brotherly Love once, is excited to fight at The 2300 Arena.

“I loved fighting in Philly the 1st time, and I have been to the 2300 Arena many times, and I love the environment and excitement that the building has for fights. I look forward for Friday night, where I will be the reason that is creating that environment and excitement.”

The co-feature will pit undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin Henderson (12-0, 8 KOs) of Fayetville, AR against Genc Pllana (7-1, 4 KOs) of Hagerstown, MD, in a eight-round bout.

Also in an eight-round contest, WBA Number-10 ranked super bantamweight, Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC fighting Francisco Pedroza (13-9-2, 7 KOs) of Tijuana Mexico.

In six-round bouts:

Shinard Bunch (4-1, 4 KOs) of Trenton, NJ fights Vicente Morales (3-4-2, 3 KOs) of Matamoros, MX in welterweight contest.

Shamar Fulton (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Tyrome Jones (4-6-1, 1 KO) of South Bend, IN in a lightweight bout.

Devar Ferhadi (7-0, 6 KOs) of Frederick , MD takes on Vincent Baccus (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight bout featuring undefeated fighters.

Martino Jules (7-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Eric Manriquez (7-9-1, 3 KOs) of Houston in a featherweight bout.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

