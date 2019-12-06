Anthony Joshua strategies; Sam Watson backs Andy Ruiz Jr

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Anthony Joshua will need to implement a near-perfect strategy for 12 rounds or less if he is to take back his world titles from Andy Ruiz.

Joshua has humbly admitted that Ruiz was the main man when the pair met in New York in June. That will be reversed on Saturday night though, claims the Watford man. Joshua will do well to follow the lead of a man he once conquered: Wladimir Klitschko. Klitschko changed his game under Manny Steward and mastered the “jab and grab” technique. Joshua would do well to throw the jab and grab Ruiz, leaning down on the champion to tire him.

Speaking of the jab it will be a key asset against the shorter man. Making use of his height and reach advantages will enable AJ to pepper Ruiz, leaving him open for combinations as the fight wears on.

Joshua’s mental state has been questioned in the lead-up to this fight.The issues started before the first fight when he appeared lethargic and listless in New York. Claiming Ruiz levelled him with a “punch from the gods” and slipping from the usual stay humble rhetoric to more of a street persona has also caused some to question where the multi-millionaire’s head is at.

Joshua will need to keep his chin neatly tucked away and try not to get caught exchanging with Ruiz who has faster hands and an ability to reach the target fast and often. Joshua will need to be boring but effective, waiting for opportunities and making them work to maximum efficacy.

Meanwhile, PBC spokesperson Sam Watson is unsurprisingly picking his man to run back a repeat of the first fight, saying Ruiz “will be on his ass”. Watson sees Ruiz as a fast, aggressive prospect who is heavy but a man who can fight. Watson has picked Ruiz to win in seven or eight rounds.

On a packed undercard there is plenty of hard-hitting heavyweight action. Dillian Whyte is back on the boxing beat after settling his issues with UKAD. The two entities issued a joint statement exempting Whyte from PED blame and leaving him clear to resume an assault on world titles in 2020. Whyte fights Poland’s Mariusz Wach over 10 rounds. A good win over Wach should help line Whyte up for a possible shot at the winner of Wilder-Fury which takes place early next year.

Joshua sparring partner Tom Little (10-7) gets an unexpected dream slot when he takes on former Anthony Joshua amateur conqueror Mahammadrasul Majidov who is having his second pro bout.

Sauerland prospect Filip Hrgovic is closing in on world titles. The Croatian battles American Eric Molina over 12 rounds. Novices Hopey Price and Diego Pacheco have snared valuable float spots.

Alexander Povetkin will have his hands full with talented American Michael Hunter. Hunter once pushed Oleksandr Usyk close at cruiserweight and has been amassing a solid record up at heavyweight. Taking Martin Bakole’s unbeaten record was followed up by a points win over Russia’s Sergey Kuzmin. Hunter will beat experienced veteran Povetkin if his game is on point.

