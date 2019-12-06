Chris Eubank Jr planning explosive US debut against Matt Korobov on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21) says he will knockout Matt Korobov 28-2-1 (14) in his US debut on the undercard of the WBC middleweight title fight between champion Jermall Charlo and challenger Dennis Hogan at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

“My pro debut here in the US has been a long time coming. It’s been a dream of mine to come out here and perform for you guys. Korobov is talking about decisions, but he will be stopped before the 12th round,” the 30-year-old Brit said.

“I’m going to come for all the middleweight belts after this fight. I want all the big names. I’m 30-years-old and in my prime right now. Korobov is a great introductory fight for me in the US, then after that, it’s open season.

“There’s going to be a new kingpin in town after Saturday night. I’ve been fighting guys 20 pounds heavier than me. Now you put me in with guys my own weight, it’s going to be devastating.

“I’m at middleweight, so I’m the best in the division. Korobov is a great fighter and I respect him. He’s done a lot in the sport, but this is my time. I’ve worked too hard to come out here and not go through him.

“I’ve had a lot of big fights in the UK, but now is the perfect time to introduce myself to the American public. Korobov is just standing in my way.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a kid and started boxing. To finally be here after all this time is a great feeling. Especially to be able to perform here in New York. So many great champions were born here and fought here. I haven’t come all this way to have a flat performance. I’m going to dominate this fight.

“There were a lot of good opportunities and money to be made at super middleweight so I did what I had to do. Now I’m in a position where there are great middleweight fights in the States so I can be back to my natural weight and takeover.

“I’m not playing around. I’m not here to fight nobodies and coast. I want the big fights and the toughest guys out here so everyone knows I’m the man. Korobov fits that bill as a world class opponent.”

