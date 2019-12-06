Heavyweight Jay McFarlane reckons that he is ready to shock the boxing world after his inclusion in the latest Ultimate Boxxer series.

The popular 21-year-old, who faces Mark Bennett in the quarter finals, has a fairly rudimentary record with 10 wins and four losses in his three year career.

However outings at Madison Square Garden and this months Utimate Boxxer make you sit up and take notice of the larger-than-life Scottish Cruiserweight Champion.

It was no different at the press conference for the latest instalment of BT Sport’s Ultimate Boxxer in London, the bubbly prospect sporting a pink toy on his hip whilst rocking leather boots and goggles.

It’s a stage which MacFarlane knows he is lucky to be on and one that he is certainly hoping to make the most of.

He said: “I am here to upset the odds, I am just a wee fat guy from Glasgow and here I am ready to put it all on the line and see what happens.

“My journey has been an absolute rollercoaster for council estate to Maddison square garden, wins to losses to wins.

I have been a party animal to gym lover, I have been 23 stone to losing all the weight needed to fight at Cruiserweight and then becomes a champion.

“My life in boxing has been unorthodox to say the least, but life’s a gamble. Ultimate Boxxer is a huge risk, I know that, but where’s the fun if the odds aren’t stacked against you?”

For many boxers, the art of selling tickets is greater than the art of the sweet science with many falling away whilst in the process of making a name for themselves.

Ultimate Boxxer is unique as it not only gives these talented prospects the chance to fight on the biggest platform of their lives (BT Sport), but also gives them a chance of winning part of the £50k cash prize pool.

And the Glasgow-born hitter believes it’s something that a lot more promoters should look at doing.

“I can’t talk highly enough about Ultimate Boxxer and the concept behind it, it’s absolutely fantastic!” he admitted.

“Definitely more promoters should look into similar concepts, for me and I am sure a lot of other guys that were in the same position, tickets bar train are the hardest but of the game.

“Personally I have had a few wage less camps due the ticket sales, everyone thinks it all glamour as well but trust me it isn’t.

“I can’t thank my manager Sam for getting me the opportunity, we worked ourselves into a good position and I think I can add a bit of personality to proceedings!’

As time is nearly called and before MacFarlane is pulled off for another media obligation we begin to wrap up our interview.

He is under no illusions about the task at hand and with his journey so varied we discuss what would make a successful career for himself.

“People say about if they box and get enough money to put down for a house but I think only a small number of people can do that.

“For me and where I have come from, everything I have come through, I just want to be healthy and be able to look back and say that was fun, you know?”

Under the lights at the Planet Ice Arena in Manchester, MacFarlane get his break out moment and who would bet against him upsetting the odds?

Ultimate Boxxer will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport YouTube Channel at 8pm on 13th December. Tickets are nearly sold out, the last remaining are available at www.ultimateboxxer.com

