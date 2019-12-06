Jermall Charlo promises explosive knockout of Dennis Hogan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC middleweight champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 29-0 (21) is expecting a tough challenge from Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) but has warned the Irish-Australian that he will be gunning for the knockout.

Charlo will defend his title at Barclay Center in New York this Saturday night on a card that also features a middleweight contest between Chris Eubank Jr 28-2 (21) and Matt Korobov 28-2-1 (14) along with an intriguing super bantamweight contest between former world champions Marlon Tapales 33-2 (16) and Ryosuke Iwasa 26-3 (16).

“I’m ready and I’m back like never before. I have a tough opponent in Dennis Hogan who’s real confident and he’s bringing Ireland and Australia with him. It’s going to be a show. If he can’t take my shot, I’m going to hit him flush and put him out,” Charlo said.

“I believe I have something to deliver that Hogan has never seen before. I’m back to my most explosive days in boxing. I feel great about my training and the way I prepared myself to get this victory. I think it’s going to be tougher than he thinks it is.

“My daughter’s birth has given me even more motivation to knock this guy out and when you come to Brooklyn, you’re coming to my house. There’s nothing he can do and nothing he can say. They all say the same thing until they have to get in there with me.

“If Hogan says he’s more powerful at middleweight, than he’s going to come to fight and stay in the pocket. If he comes to box, I’ll come to fight, and if he comes to fight I’ll be able to box him. Regardless, we’re going to make adjustments in the fight.

“I’m going to come with a vicious attack. If he can hold it, then I’m going to try again later in the night. However the game plan plays out, I’m going to stop him.”

