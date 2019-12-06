Jose Ramirez receives the Athlete of the Year Award

Last night at the 43rd Annual Sol Business Awards Gala in Burbank, CA. Unified WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Champion, Jose Ramirez was awarded the Athlete of the Year Award for his accomplishments not only in the ring, but also outside of the ring. Ramirez, who unified the WBC and WBO World Super Lightweight Titles this past July by defeating Maurice Hooker, has proven to the world you can accomplish your dreams with discipline, dedication and responsibility. On top of becoming World Champion, he has SOLD OUT every fight in Fresno, CA but most importantly, every fight has been a fight within itself. Fight for Water, KO Cancer, Immigration Reform, Jose Ramirez has used the platform Boxing has given him, to give back to his community.

“I’m grateful for this recognition, I’m just getting started. I truly hope I can continue to win the fights inside the ring, so I can fight the ones to help my community outside the ring. Once you are a Champion, it is a huge responsibility to not only stay a Champion, but set an example for the community, for the world, together we can fight many causes and build even more Champions!” ~Jose Ramirez

