Marlon Tapales and Ryosuke Iwassa out to steal the show on Jermall Charlo vs Dennis Hogan undercard

Former world champions Marlon Tapales 33-2 (16) and Ryosuke Iwasa 26-3 (16) are threatening to steal the show in their super bantamweight throwdown on the undercard of the WBC middleweight title fight between champion Jermall Charlo and challenger Dennis Hogan at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

“I have trained so much and worked so hard to get here today. We’re going to put on a great show for you Saturday night, and the best man will win,” the 27-year-old Tapales said.

“I’m going to make this my fourth knockout in the US I’ve worked really hard to make sure that happens and we give all the fans a lot of excitement.

“The training camp that I had was definitely one of the best of my career. I’m strong and ready to show off everything we’ve worked on.

“I’m very motivated for this fight. Every day we focus on becoming world champion again. It is up to me and my team to fight the right way and make sure do everything we can Saturday night.”

The greatest challenge in this fight for Iwasa may well be dealing with a fellow southpaw. All three of the 29-year-old’s losses – including two knockouts – have come against lefthanders.

“My opponent has very good skills and is a tough fighter. But I also have good skills and a lot of experience. I will give everyone a great fight on Saturday night,” Iwasa said.

“I’ve been training very hard for a tough southpaw. I’m going to show you the adjustments I’ve made for southpaws on Saturday night. I won’t have any problems with his style.

“I think that my experience will definitely help me in this fight. I’ve fought all over and against every different style throughout my career. Not just in fights, but in sparring too. There won’t be anything we can’t handle.

“We definitely want to steal the show. We work hard so that we can leave it all in the ring and I know that Tapales will bring the same mentality to fight night. It’s going to make the fans the winners and the best man will have his hand raised.”

