Ronald Ellis to Take on Immanuwel Aleem Saturday Night in Brooklyn

Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Ronald Ellis will move down in weight to take on hard punching Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout that will be streamed live on SHOWTIME Sports®.

The digital offering begins live at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

Ellis of Lynn, Mass., is looking to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat to DeAndre Ware on Feb. 1 on ShoBox: The New Generation.

The 30 year-old Ellis won his first 14 bouts as he has racked up wins over Jerry Odom (13-2) and Christopher Brooker (11-2).

In Aleem, he will be facing a tough knockout artist who sports a record of 18-1-2 with 11 knockouts.

Aleem has wins over Oscar Riojas (12-2), Jonathan Cepeda (17-1), Ievgen Khytov (14-0) and is coming off a draw against Matt Korobov on May 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

“This is a great opportunity for Ronald. He was disappointed in his last outing, but he is facing a very credible opponent, and a win will get back his momentum on the way to major fights,” said Vito Milenicki of GH3 Promotions.

