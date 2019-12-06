WBO offer high praise to UK Promoter

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It has been a fantastic year for plenty of MTK Global fighters, with Billy Joe Saunders currently holding the WBO super-middleweight world title, while the likes of Steven Ward, Luke Keeler, Danny Dignum, Michael McKinson, Sam Maxwell, Liam Walsh, Archie Sharp, Tyrone McCullagh, and Sunny Edwards have all held WBO European titles in 2019.

Several fighters are also highly ranked by the organisation, including Tyson Fury, Michael Conlan, Carl Frampton, Liam Williams, Liam Smith, Jack Catterall, Thomas Patrick Ward, Sunny Edwards and Jay Harris.

With that in mind, promoter Lee Eaton has reflected on the past few days at the WBO convention in Tokyo, and is excited for the future.

See Also

He said: “It’s great to get an honourable mention at the WBO convention during the WBO European report by Itzvan Kovac for having eight fighters as champions at this current time.

“During the convention I had lots of meetings with different people around the world wanting to work with MTK Global, so it’s mad to think how big the company has grown in such a small amount of time.

“I believe it’s only just getting started so I’m really looking forward to the next 12 to 18 months for MTK Global.”

WBO Vice President Itzvan Kovac added: “First of all I have to say thank you to MTK Global. It was our first year together and was very successful.

“We had amazing fights like Steven Ward and Liam Conroy which was the WBO Europe fight of the year, and they already have eight champions with us, so I wish us a very successful 2020 together.”

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.