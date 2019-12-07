Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Boxing Stream Information

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

As he entered 2019, Anthony Joshua was looked at by many as the man to beat in the heavyweight division. Undefeated and holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua had proven himself to be a capable boxer and a big enough puncher to earn everyone’s respect.

Things came to a halt on June 1, when Joshua was upset by one-defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua suffered a seventh-round knockdown after absorbing four knockdowns, and his stock took a hit. Joshua rematches Ruiz on Saturday evening, in Saudi Arabia, and who knows what to expect honestly.

What TV channel is the fight on?

The fight is being shown on Sky Box Office in the UK.

How much will it cost to watch?

Purchasing Sky Sports Box Office will cost viewers in the UK £24.95 .

In the Republic of Ireland it will cost €27.95- plus an extra £5 if booked over the phone on the day of the fight.

Booking the fight via remote control or online remain free of extra charges.

How to watch the fight with SKY TV

Sky subscribers can purchase the fight, through their box or online the telephone – 03442 410 888.

If you’re calling from Republic of Ireland, the number is – 0818 220 225.

How to watch the fight with BT TV

Sky Sports Box Office is available on BT TV and can be purchased on channel 496 or by searching for the event in the BT Player menu.

How to watch the fight with Virgin TV

To watch the fight with Virgin Media, Go to Home > On Demand > Live Events. To view your booking, once purchased, go to On Demand > Live Events.

To watch this event you must have a TiVo® box or Virgin TV V6 box, powered by TiVo®.

Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2, Saturday 7 December, 5pm, On Demand > Live Events. £26.95 (HD) or £24.95 (SD). Booking now open

How can I live stream the fight?

You can stream the fight live using the Sky Sports Box Office App on mobile devices.

How can I live stream the fight in USA and what decives area available?



Those in the United States can stream the fight on various DAZN platforms, including Chromecast, iOS, Android, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

A months subscription will cost $19.99.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr – Fight Times / Ring Walk / Running Order

RUIZ VS. JOSHUA 2 WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

All times are local

17:00 DOORS

18:30 FIRST BELL

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

MAJID AL NAQBI 9st 7lbs v ILIA BERUASHVILI 8st 12lbs

(UAE) (Georgia)

19:00 WORLD FEED ON AIR

8 x 3 mins WBC Middle East Lightweight Title

ZUHAYR AL QAHTANI 9st 8lbs v OMAR DUSARY 9st 3lbs

(Saudi Arabia) (Kuwait)

20:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE AND DAZN

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MAHAMMADRASUL MAJIDOV 16st 7lbs v TOM LITTLE 17st 13lbs

(Azerbaijan) (England)

12 x 3 mins WBC International Heavyweight Title

FILIP HRGOVIC 17st 3lbs v ERIC MOLINA 17st 10lbs

(Croatia) (USA)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DILLIAN WHYTE 19st 5lbs v MARIUSZ WACH 19st 4lbs

(England) (Poland)

12 x 3 mins WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 5lbs v MICHAEL HUNTER 16st 2lbs

(Russia) (USA)

23:45 MAIN EVENT RING WALKS START

12 x 3 mins WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight WORLD TITLES

ANDY RUIZ JR 20st 3lbs v ANTHONY JOSHUA 16st 13lbs

(Mexico) (England)

FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 8st 13lbs v SWEDI MOHAMED 8st 13lbs

(England) (Tanzania)

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DIEGO PACHECO 11st 13lbs v SELEMANI SAIDI 11st 12lbs

(USA) (Tanzania)

