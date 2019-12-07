Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr; Fury weighs in on the fight

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz are boxing for belts and pride in tonight’s epic heavyweight rematch. Despite coming in at a whopping 20 stone-plus, Ruiz will not want to put up a meek effort and is expected to put it on the Englishman from the get-go in a bid to evoke memories of their first bout in America. If Joshua can avoid the bombs and has the stamina to last the distance then he could be ready to box to instructions and take home the three major titles he once owned.

One man looking to work his way back into the Joshua fold is former heavyweight kingpin Lennox Lewis. Lewis and Joshua engaged in some online “beef” after a few back-and-forth disputes that culminated in Lewis labelling Joshua as a clown.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has weighed in on the bout saying that judging where Joshua’s head space is at might determine the road to victory. Fury says that if it had been up to him he would not have been putting Joshua back in to an immediate rematch. Complacency may have set in for Joshua, who has bagged an unreal pot of riches from sponsorships, endorsements and not to mention Pay-Per-View attractions.

Despite the fight taking place in Saudi Arabia that has not dampened the enthusiasm of fight fans across the UK who are settling in to watch the big fight. The cost of the Pay-Per-View (available on Sky Sports Box Office) has been raised to £24.95. The pubs and sports clubs showing the fight will be packed out with people eager to see if Anthony can reverse the first loss or whether Ruiz will turn the trick once again.

Recently we looked over the comebacks of two former heavyweight legends in the form of Wladimir Klitschko and Lennox Lewis. Coming back to win from a heavy knockout loss is not without precedent. In 1993 Terry Norris was dramatically knocked out by Simon Brown in the fourth round of a WBC super-welterweight title defence. One tune-up fight later Norris went to Las Vegas to try and take his crown back and eliminate the demons of such a defeat. He did exactly that. Using his speed and skills to negate the brute strength and punching power of Brown, “Terrible” Terry outboxed Brown to win a unanimous decision and take the belts home.

Joshua will be hoping to implement something similar later tonight.

