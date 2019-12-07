TwitterFacebook

Bocachica takes on 38-fight veteran Luis Eduardo Florez

7 December 2019
TONIGHT, undefeated welterweight prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica will be back in action when he takes on Luis Eduardo Florez in a eight-round bout at the Performance Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Bocachica is managed by Split-T Management.

Bocachica, 21 years-old of Detroit has a record of 14-0 with 10 knockouts, and will be making his 3rd start of 2019.

Bocachica has a 1st round stoppage over Pablo Sanchez (10-2) and in his last outing, he took out 42 fight-veteran Gabor Gorbics on three rounds on May 3rd in Bethlehem, PA.

Florez has faced nine-undefeated fighters including word champions Miguel Berchelt, Jamel Herring and Anthony Peterson.

Florez is coming off a loss to Split-T Management’s Brian Ceballo on August 23rd in Boston.

