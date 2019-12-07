Dillian Whyte returns with 10-round decision over Mariusz Wach

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) returned to action with a 10-round unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Mariusz Wach 35-6 (19) on the undercard of the Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua rematch at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Whyte had been sidelined with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) investigated a failed drugs test conducted just prior to his unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas in July. He was officially cleared by UKAD just this week.

The 31-year-old Londoner was clearly not in optimal physical condition, weighing in at a career high 271-pounds, but still had enough in the tank to outpoint the teak-tough Wach by scores of 98-93, 97-93, 97-93.

“I boxed nowhere near my standard,” Whyte admitted after the fight. “I’ve been off for six months, and people have been screwing me left and right. My mind hasn’t been in the right place, but I carried on training.

“I took this fight on three weeks’ notice, came in about a stone and a half overweight, but with my defence and stuff, I knew I could get through him. I wanted to stop him but he’s tough.

“It’s just good to be back in there. Everyone has been screwing me, apart from a handful of people. I’ve been through hell these past couple of months, but we are here.

“I feel great to have even made it to the fight because where I was two or three months ago was a dark place.

“I thought about walking away from boxing. A few times I thought, ‘You know, I’ve made a bit of money, I can take it, run off into the night and live my life.'”

According to CompuBox statistics, Whyte landed 198 of 635 (31%) punches, while the 39-year-old Pole connected with 167 of 555 (30%) blows.

The victory was Whyte’s 11th straight since suffering a seventh-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua for the British and Commonwealth titles in December 2015.

