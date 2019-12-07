Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder for avoiding lucrative fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 26-1 (18) claims WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 42-0-1 (41) is missing out on a major payday by avoiding fighting him.

The 31-year-old Londoner made the comments ahead of his clash with Mariusz Wach 35-5 (19) on the undercard of the unified heavyweight title clash between champion Andy Ruiz Jr and challenger Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Whyte was the number one contender to Wilder’s crown for almost two years and has been relentless in his pursuits of the undefeated American knockout artist.

But Whyte may need to wait a little longer, with Wilder making his long-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury his priority.

“I’m one of the biggest draws in heavyweight boxing,” said Whyte to the Mirror.

“I could have paid Wilder more money to fight me than he made in his last three fights, but he didn’t want it. Maybe it’s his alter ego that has been talking.

“If I put on a rubbish performance, I might get the fights that I’ve been chasing!

“I’ve been mandatory challenger for almost longer than anyone else. It’s frustrating and stressful, but what can you do?”

Whyte believes he has unfinished business with Anthony Joshua, who he defeated in the amateurs but lost to in the pros.

“We both respect each other. We have fought each other twice and it’s 1-1 as it stands,” he said.

“It’s a weird thing and it’s like we hate each other, but also respect each other too.

“People find that surprising that we can have so much respect for each other.

“I spoke to his mum on the flight over here on Monday. I said to her ‘are you Anthony Joshua’s mum?’ and she was shocked when I told her I respect him.”

Whyte was cleared of any wrongdoing by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) this week after initially failing a drugs test in July and can now face Wach without any distractions.

The 39-year-old Pole is an experienced operator who took then-world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko the 12-round distance in 2012.

“He’s tough and strong,” Whyte said. “He’s one of those guys who could be a potential banana skin for me if I’m not switched on.

“He’s experienced and he knows how to survive. He’s also got a good jab, but I intend to go out there and bring maximum pain upon him.”

