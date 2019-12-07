Filip Hrgović rolls through Eric Molina in three rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated Croatian heavyweight Filip ‘El Animal’ Hrgović 10-0 (8) needed just three rounds to blast out former two-time world title challenger Eric ‘Drummer Boy’ Molina 27-6 (19) at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Hrgović, 27, started the fight quickly, dropping Molina to the canvas in the first round following a flurry of punches however referee Tom Lewis did not issue a count. The punishment continued in the second round with Hrgović dropping the 37-year-old Texan with a thudding body shot.

The third round saw the bout come to a dramatic close as Hrgović dropped Molina for the third time in the contest and with Molina unable to beat the count. The official time of the stoppage was 2:03.

After the fight Hrgović compared his performance to Anthony Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who both hold knockout victories over Molina in world championship bout.

“This is war, man. You use all your weapons,” said Hrgović. “I am ready for anyone, I want to fight the biggest names in the division, and I hope these warriors will accept.

“AJ and Wilder took longer to knock him out so I’ve made a statement. There were some technical mistakes so I still need to improve, but I have the best chin in the division. He gave me three or four of his best punches and never hurt me once.

“I would like to box in the UK. Give me the biggest names, [Dereck] Chisora, [Dillian] Whyte, I will fight anyone. I can be a world champion in my next few fights.”

Hrgović ‘s promoter Nisse Sauerland was delighted with the performance of the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

“Filip has put the heavyweight division on notice. With the eyes of the world watching he has shown why we believe he will become the heavyweight champion of the world,” Sauerland said.

“Eric Molina is an experienced operator who has fought for world titles so it’s a great experience for Filip. We want to be challenging for titles in 2020.”

Hrgović is currently ranked WBC number 11 and number nine with both the WBA and IBF.

