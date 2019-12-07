Louisa Hawton ready to put on a show on Jermall Charlo-Dennis Hogan undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior flyweight champion Louisa ‘Bang Bang Lulu’ Hawton 9-2 (5) is ready to put on a how when she faces Lorraine Villalobos 4-2 (2) in a rematch for the interim WBC atomweight title at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Australian stopped Villalobos after a five-round slugfest at the StubHub Center in Carson, California 12 months ago.

“I think people enjoyed our first fight and saw that it had a lot of action,” Hawton said.

“The opportunity came up to get the rematch and I was happy to do it. To have it here in Brooklyn is incredible. It’s my first time here so I’m really pumped for Saturday.

“As a fighter, I’m always looking to entertain the crowd and light up the arena. I’ll definitely be ready to take the knockout if the opportunity comes.

“I like to fight at a fast pace. I can battle on the inside or box on the outside. I believe I can do it all and we worked hard to show off every part of our game.

“I’m looking to keep moving forward and get better and better fights. My job is to take care of business in the ring and that’s what we’re here to do Saturday.”

In 2016 Hawton travelled to Japan to annex the WBO 108-pound championship from previously undefeated southpaw Kei Takenaka 11-1 (3) by 10-round unanimous decision.

The Hawton-Villalobos fight will take place on the undercard of the WBC middleweight title fight between champion Jermall ‘Hitman’ Charlo 29-0 (21) and challenger Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7).

