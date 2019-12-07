Psychological battle heats up as Andy Ruiz Jr rips “scared” Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) believes Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) is “scared” of him because he has shown he can take the former champion’s best shot.

The psychological battle is heating up ahead of the duo’s rematch in the Clash on the Dunes in Saudi Arabia this Saturday night.

In their first battle in June, the Mexican-American climbed off the canvas in the third round to drop Joshua twice in the same frame before finishing him off for good in the seventh.

Ruiz Jr says he expects that to be on Joshua’s mind at the Brit attempts to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

“I’ve shown I can take his best shots because he did get to me,” he said to the Mirror. “That was my first time getting dropped, but I got up.

“It should be scary for him to know that. I’m a warrior, I take shots and I give shots back.

“It didn’t really hurt. He got me with a strong right hand and was trying to finish me off. But I ate that.

“I’m the type of fighter who is going to go in there and give it everything. There’s nothing to lose in that moment.”

The 30-year-old Ruiz Jr admitted he was annoyed that much of the focus following his breakthrough win was on why Joshua lost rather than his own stunning performance.

This slight has only added to Ruiz Jr’s resolve coming into the rematch.

“It was a little bit frustrating, you know,” he said.

“Everybody was trying to look for an excuse and a reason why he didn’t perform and why he lost.

“I think it was down to the style. Styles make fights and I knew his style was perfect for me.

“I plan to do the same thing on Saturday and then the whole world will know how good I am.”

