RJJ Boxing; Weights from Russia

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow’s inaugural RJJ Boxing Russia event, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT from RCC Martial Arts Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Official weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

See Also

MAIN EVENT — CRUISERWEIGHTS (10)

Alexei Egorov (9-0, 7 KOs), Russia 200 lbs.

Serhiy Radchenko (7-4, 2 KOs), Ukraine 200 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – VACANT WBA ASIA (10) SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10)

Muhammad Shekhov (6-0, 3 KOs), Russia 121 lbs.

Aron Juarez (15-6-3, 4 KOs), Nicaragua 120 lbs.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS (10)

Ruslan Kamilov (7-0-1, 3 KOs) 129 lbs,

Evgeny Smirnov (13-0-3, 3 Kos), Russia 130 lbs.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)

Erzhan Turgumbekov (7-0-1, 2 KOs), Russia 132 lbs.

Evgeny Smelov (5-8-1, 4 KOs), Russia 132 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS (6)

Ivan Chirkov (2-0, 0 KOs), Russia 127lbs.

Stanislav Predybailo (2-3, 1 KO), Russia 127 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS (8)

Arstan Umbitkulov (3-1, 1 KO), Russia 141 lbs.

Eugenii Vazem (8-9, 3 KOs), Russia 143 lbs.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Ivan Nikonov (2-0, 0 KOs), Russia 160 lbs.

Eldor Abdukodirov (2-0, 0 KOs), Russia 160 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Sergey Fantarov (0-0-1), Russia 135 lbs.

Sherzodzhan Abdurazzokov (pro debut), Russia 135 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Javorhirbek Karimov (4-0, 2 KOs), Russia 131 lbs.

Alexander Saltykov (12-57-3, 7 KOs), Russia 133 lbs.

INFORMATION:

