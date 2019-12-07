Split-T Management’s Diego Pacheco looks for 8th win in Less Than One Year on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This Saturday in Saudi Arabia, 18 year-old sensation Diego Pacheco will look for win number eight in just under 12 months when he takes on Selemani Saidi in a super middleweight bout.

Pacheco (7-0, 6 KOs) has kept what most likely is the most ambitious schedule in the sport as he will be fighting just four weeks after his 4th round stoppage over Aaron Casper in Los Angeles.

The bout with Saidi will be part of the much anticipated Andy Ruiz Jr. – Anthony Joshua World Heavyweight title rematch undercard, and will be streamed live on DAZN beginning at 12-Noon Eastern Time.

Pacheco, of Los Angeles has already defeated four undefeated fighters, and with a win over Saidi (20-15-5, 15 KOs), Pacheco will enter 2020 near the top of many top prospect lists.

Pacheco weighed in at 167 lbs. Saidi was 166 lbs.

