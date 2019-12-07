Tim Tszyu dispatches Jack Brubaker in four, says he is ready for world title shot

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) lived up to his word, knocking out ‘Gelignite’ Jack Brubaker 16-3-2 (8) in four rounds at the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

Earlier this week Tszyu promised to “knock this clown out” and he did exactly that, finding his range early and increasing the pressure with every passing round.

The 25-year-old showed a good mix of shots, landing hard right hands to the head and slowing Brubaker down with a series of body shots.

See Also

One thing you couldn’t question was Brubaker’s resolve; he should the heart and chin of a champion. But by the fourth frame it was one-sided traffic, prompting trainer Jeff Fenech to throw in the towel at the 1:31 mark.

“I was just getting started, it was only a warm up. I could do another 10 more rounds,” Tszyu said.

“The main thing is all the fans came out, this is for you guys. There are more of you that are coming in and joining in.

“The bigger the show is for me, the more motivation I get. We want world titles and we want them in Sydney. This is for everyone in Australia and everyone in Russia as well.”

Brubaker was magnanimous in defeat.

“I’m humble in defeat, Tim is all class,” he said. “He’s got a great team around him, he’ll go a long way and I’m proud to say one day that I shared the ring with him.

Fenech, who trained alongside Tim’s father Kostya Tszyu under Johnny Lewis, said Tszyu has a bright future ahead of him.

“I always knew Tim was an excellent fighter and he showed that tonight… this is Tim’s division and he deserves to be the champion,” Fenech said.

“I’ve always said that if he can be half as good as his dad, he will be one of the greatest fighters Australia has ever produced.”

As for Tszyu’s future, he says he will be ready for a world title shot whenever the opportunity comes.

“I’ll be ready whenever. It’s up to my team, I’m blessed I’m with all the people I have behind me from my managers to my sponsors, to my promoter and my fans,” he said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.